ANDERSON — Brenda Gail Tarpley, 74, died February 15, 2021. There will be a 3:30 p.m. graveside service Sunday at Mitchell Cemetery in Anderson. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home, Athens.

