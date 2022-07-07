LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Brenda Gobble, 74, died July 5, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Leoma Church of Christ.

