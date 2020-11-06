SHEFFIELD — Brenda Joyce Green, 73, of Sheffield, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Visitation will be today, November 6, 2020 from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Burial will be in Guy Cemetery.
Mrs. Green was a retired CNA. She was preceded in death by her parents, James W. and Gladys V. Robinson; sons, Timothy A. and Robin D. Green; sister, Lyricia A. Scott.
She is survived by her children, Regina Howard (Jamie), BJ Sims (Wayne); brother, James Ronald Robinson; sister, Glynda Faye Burcham; grandchildren, Tierra, Tanner, Wesley, Terry, Tristan, Kendyn, Korbyn, Kristy, and Katelyn; great-grandchildren, Brentlyn, Cashton, Kilee, Dak, Brooks, Blake, and Ryland; best friends, Kathy Ayers and Brenda Hanvey; host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
