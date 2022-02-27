TUSCUMBIA — Brenda Kaye Hardin Bange Hall, 75, passed peacefully at her home in Tuscumbia, surrounded by her family on February 24th, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Larry Smart officiating. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery.
Brenda was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and cherished friend. She worked as a substitute teacher for Tuscumbia City Schools, and she was the owner of Quad Cities Twirlers Baton and Dance Studio. Brenda served many years as a volunteer for the Tuscumbia City Schools PTO and the Deshler Band Boosters. She was a member of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and Deshler Dames. Brenda was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Tuscumbia.
Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, James Melvin Hall; infant son, James Melvin Hall Jr.; father, Brenton Kirk Hardin; mother, Margaret Christine Hardin; infant brother; husband, Blake Bange Jr.; and son-in-law, Charles Colby Bynon.
Brenda is survived by her son, Brenton Blake “Sam” Bange (Barbara), Tuscumbia; daughters Beth Bange Fountain (Glenn), Tuscumbia, and Amanda Hall Files (Anthony), Sheffield; sister, Linda Hardin Masdon (Mike), Florence; grandchildren Brittney Bange Matlock (Josh), Hunter Colby Bynon (Maci), Tyler Glenn Fountain (Morgan), Darien Lynne Fountain, Jacob Jerry Brandon Fountain (Leslee), Hannah Files Barnett (Jacob), James Paul Files, Joseph Anthony Files; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Brant Beaver, Roger Waldrep, Hunter Bynon, Tyler Fountain, Darien Fountain, Jake Fountain, and Brett Lansdell. Honorary pallbearers are Billy Beaver, Danny Inman, Jimmy Byrd, and Roger Lovett.
