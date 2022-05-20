MUSCLE SHOALS — Brenda Jane Hill 54, died My 18, 2022. Visitation will be today from 6 to 9 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church. Service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Williams Funeral Home directing.

