ROGERSVILLE — Brenda Jane Davis, 70, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at her residence. She was a member of Happy Valley Baptist Church and retired from Elgin Foodland. She loved to quilt, sew and make the best jelly and fried pies in the world. Her family was her life, especially her children and grandchildren.
A private graveside service will held at Butler Cemetery with Andy Corbett officiating.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Junus and Mauvelean Butler; sister, Jeannie Webb; nephew, Chris Holt. She is survived by her husband, James Oliver Davis; children, Barbara (Andy) O’Daniel and Beth (Josh) Flanagan; grandchildren, Jean and A.J. O’Daniel and Jacob, Rylan and Harlie Flanagan; sisters, Betty Greer, Carolyn (Gerry) Holt and Becky (Roger) Borden; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences to the Davis family. Rogersville Funeral Home is directing.
Commented