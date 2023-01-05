DECATUR — Brenda Jean McCarley, 68, died January 1, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens.

