SHEFFIELD — Brenda Jean Vanhorn Hone, 59, Sheffield, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. today, August 6, at Cherokee Memorial Park. Thomas Holiday will officiate.
Brenda retired as a registered nurse. She was a member of Florence Boulevard Church of Christ and she loved to knit. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edsel and Wilda Vanhorn; and sister, Lydia Ruth Vanhorn.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Ricky Hone; brothers, Edward Vanhorn (Donella), Kenneth Vanhorn (Robin), and Michael Vanhorn (Amy); special family friend, Sue Reed; and many nieces and nephews.
Because of Brenda’s love for the North Alabama Christian Children’s Home, the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to that organization at nacch.com/support-us.
