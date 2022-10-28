LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Brenda Joan McMasters, 80, of Loretto, TN passed away October 26, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of Loretto, a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a local business owner for many years.
She is survived by her daughters, Terri Stephenson, Murfreesboro, TN and Lori McMasters, Loretto, TN; sons, Steve McMasters (Kelly) and Mark McMasters (Alethea), both of Loretto; seven grandchildren, Megan Murray, Florence, AL, Katie Traglia (Kevin), Kelsey McMasters, Nick Suratt, Jordyn Passarella (Houston), Skylar McMasters and Ty McMasters, all of Loretto, TN; seven great-grandchildren, Ethan Murray, Florence, AL, Darby Traglia, Jackson Traglia, Dylan Traglia, Adley Passarella, Amree Belle Passarella and Ace Passarella, all of Loretto, TN. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ronald Jackson “Ronnie” McMasters; her parents, Christine and Thomas Lilburn Green and her brother, Robert L. “Spanky” Green.
Brenda attended Florence State College until 1962 when she and Ronnie started their family. Brenda worked for Salant & Salant and was the secretary at Loretto High School for many years. In the 1980s, she purchased Green’s Gift Shop which she ran until 2017. She was also a longtime Mary Kay consultant. She loved her customers and enjoyed her life in the “store.” She was one of the owners of the former Green’s Furniture Store and current owner of McMasters Home Gallery in Loretto.
Brenda was a dear member of the Loretto community and will always be remembered for her beautiful smile. She was a member of the Loretto Lioness Club, Loretto Lift Up and the Buffalo River Chapter of the DAR. She and Ronnie traveled a great deal and had visited many countries all over the world. They had wonderful friends and enjoyed an active social life throughout the years. They spent many nights and weekends enjoying Loretto Mustangs activities, at Knoxville watching the Vols or tailgating at the Titans. In her later years, she enjoyed watching sports and her favorite TV shows from her easy chair in her sunroom overlooking the farm and beautiful backyard. Brenda was “Granny” to her loving family and will be missed desperately.
Special thanks to her caregivers for providing their loving care and companionship over the last 18 months.
Visitation will be Saturday at Loretto Memorial Chapel from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral immediately following. Rev. Jeff Jacob and will be officiating. Burial to follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens. Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
