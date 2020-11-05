SHEFFIELD — Brenda Joyce Green, 73, died November 4, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

