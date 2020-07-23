LUTTS, TENNESSEE — Brenda Kay Whitaker, age 74, of Lutts, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. A graveside service will be Friday, July 24th at Centenary Cemetery in Lutts, Tennessee with Pastor A.J. Fowler officiating.
Brenda was a member of Love and Truth Church in Savannah, Tennessee and worked closely with her husband at Whitaker Forestry Service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lassye Lewis and husband, Eddie Whitaker.
Survivors are her sons, Eric Whitaker (Brittney) and Wesley Whitaker; sisters, Johnnie Biggert, Rebecca Smith and Patricia Smith; and grandchildren, Easton and Brody Whitaker.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
Commented