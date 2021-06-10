FLORENCE
Brenda Kay Beckham, 67 of Florence, passed Tuesday, June 8, 2021 after an extended illness. She was a retired clerical worker. Brenda was a person with an artistic ability. She liked to draw and paint, loved music, and loved to sing. She had a joyful, happy personality and loved to laugh and have fun. Brenda loved her family, was a very good mother, and loved her Tyler and grandchildren, Hadley Claire and Logan. She will be dearly missed by her family and everyone who knew her.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 11, 2021 at Greenview Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., a graveside service will follow in Pisgah Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. with Nolan Burns officiating.
Mrs. Beckham was preceded in death by her husband, John Beckham; son, John Bradley Beckham; father, Joe Cephus Paxton; mother, Dorothy Elizabeth Paxton; brother, Joe Conrad Paxton; stepson, Darryl Beckham; and brother-in-law, James Phillips.
She is survived by her son, Tyler Beckham (Kimberly); stepdaughter, Kim Hamlin; sisters, Margaret Phillips, Jeneane Ezell (Steve), Geneva Paxton, and Wyvonne Olive (Bobby); sister-in-law, Ruth Patterson (Kenneth); grandchildren, Hadley Beckham and Logan Beckham; and stepgrandchildren, Samantha Beckham, Chris Beckham, and MeKayla Hamlin.
Pallbearers will be Robin Phillips, Joel Phillips, Ben Phillips, Terrell Phillips, Bart Phillips and Troy Ezell.
The family would like to thank Gregg and Leanne Scott and their family for caring for Brenda the last few years. They welcomed Brenda into their family and loved her like one of their own.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented