TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Brenda Kay Crane, 63, died January 23, 2022. Services will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church with Deaton Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will be in Jackson Camp Cemetery.

