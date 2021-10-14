KILLEN — Brenda Kay Hice, 72, died October 13, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Barnett Cemetery.

