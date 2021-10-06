COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Brenda Kay Kelley Risner, 64, died October 3, 2021. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. until service time at Shackelford’s, Collinwood. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of Gerald Samuel Risner.

