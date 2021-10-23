DENNIS, MISSISSIPPI — Brenda Kay Leatherwood, 71, died October 21, 2021. Services will be Sunday at 4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Tishomingo City Cemetery.

