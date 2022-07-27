TUSCUMBIA — Brenda Kay Moore Watson Byrd, 72, died July 25, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 1:45 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

