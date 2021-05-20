LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Brenda Kaye Oliver, 72, died May 18, 2021. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He was a member of Calvary Hill Church of God.

