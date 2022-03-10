FLORENCE — Brenda L. Phillips, 77, of Florence, entered her heavenly home on March 7, 2022. Brenda was a retired reading teacher in Lauderdale County. She taught at Oakland Elementary, Central Elementary, and Wilson Elementary schools for 32 years. Brenda was a member of Woodmont Baptist Church and loved singing in the choir and being a co-Sunday school teacher with Kathryn Scott.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. today, March 10, 2022, at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Robert (Bob) and Hazel Conner; and nephew, Chris Conner.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ron Phillips; brother, David (Karen) Conner; four sister-cousins, Barbara Marthaler, Muscle Shoals, AL, Glenda Campbell, Cherokee, AL, Charlene Holland, Yuma, AZ, and Judy Capley, Scottsboro, AL, and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lyman Mitchell and his staff for their care of Mrs. Brenda. Also, thank you to Brentwood Memory Care Facility, Muscle Shoals, AL, Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home, Florence, and Shoals Hospice for being so kind and caring to Mrs. Brenda.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes, 2681 Rocky Ridge Lane, Birmingham, AL 35216 or Big Oak Ranch, Inc., 250 Jake Mintz Road, Gadsden, AL 35905-9906.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
