LANSING, MICHIGAN — Brenda M Crouch, 76, died after a long illness September 20, 2022, at Mother Teresa House with family and friends at her side. She was born July 30, 1946, in Sheffield, Alabama, the daughter of James Charles ‘JC’ Yancey and Myrtle ‘Marie’ (Rogers) Yancey.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters-in-law, Gail (Stanford) Yancey and Linda (Crouch) Crafts. Surviving are her husband of nearly 58 years, Carlton Frederic Crouch; children, Grace Looney (Brad), S. Lynne Kirgis (Eric) and J. Andrew Crouch; granddaughter, Katie O’Donald-Kirgis (Alex); great-granddaughters, Rowan and Rhiannon; brother, Charlie Yancey; nieces and nephews, Michael Yancey (Amie and children), Jennifer Behel (Tony and children), and Melloney Simsalek (Nathan and children); longtime friend, Serwaa Askew (Ray) and Serwaa’s daughters who became granddaughters, Ashley Houghton and Courtney Thompson.
Brenda grew up in northwest Alabama and attended Russellville High School, graduating in 1963. She then moved to Michigan to attend MSU, but never completed her academic degree program. Instead, she met Carlton Crouch and attained her ‘MRS’ December 29, 1964. Through the ups and downs, they made it through, committed to their vows all the way to the end in a time when very few stay together more than half a century.
She delighted in music and was a gifted singer and pianist. She sang and played anything, from classical to rock and roll. She sang with her church choir and many other community groups. She taught chorale singing to middle school children in the Lansing area in her later years. Carlton always referred to her as ‘his musician’.
Brenda was the family’s self-appointed ‘boss’ and would never hold back on what she thought any one of us should do at any given time. Her family nickname was ‘the Boss’. Her children and nieces had a laugh after her passing that she had likely greeted St. Peter at the gates of heaven and then went to see if she could work her way into directing the angelic choirs. We rest assured, she’ll be running the place in short order.
Hers was a life of service. She would feed a huge group at a church function at the drop of a hat and was adequately equipped to run a large catering service. She supported causes with dollars and labor to make things come together. She was an exceptional cook, and we still wonder how a woman who grew up in Alabama could concoct a bolognaise sauce that would rival any native Italian’s. Her recipes were self-made and wound up in plenty of group published cookbooks.
She was deeply religious and devoted to her church family. She taught Sunday school and worked every summer at Vacation Bible School. Her faith was her anchor in life’s ups and downs. We are assured that she passed into the arms of her Heavenly father and will greet us all when we make our final transition.
She will be missed. There is a little fire gone out of the world with her passing.
The family would like to give great thanks to Linda, Mary and Karen and the rest of the staff and volunteers at Mother Teresa House, who treated Brenda and her family as their own. We greatly appreciate their selfless service to the care and comfort of the terminally ill patients and families they take care of. Jennifer, RN at Elara Caring Home Hospice also deserves huge thanks for taking the extra time to support a grieving spouse.
Per her husband Carlton’s request, there will be no services at this time. A memorial will be reconsidered when her family and friends are readjusted to her absence in this world.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Brenda’s name to Mother Teresa House, P.O. Box 13004, Lansing, MI 48901 or online to: https://motherteresahouse.org/how-can-i-help/financial-support/
