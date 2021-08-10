RUSSELLVILLE — Brenda Mae Lane Wright, 61, died August 6, 2021. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel with burial in King Cemetery. She was the widow of Donald Gene Wright.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.