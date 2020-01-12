FLORENCE — Brenda Phillips left her life here for her eternal life in heaven on January 7th at 12:15 a.m. She is survived by her husband, Brother Tom Phillips; two sons, Scott (Nan) and Danny (Tara); three beautiful grandchildren, Hunter (fiancee’, Jessica), Kate and Sarah. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia (Hayward); a niece, Kristi and two nephews, Matt and Todd.
Brenda was a devoted pastor’s wife for 40-plus years who loved the vision of her church, New Beginning, and the people who made that vision happen. She served beside her husband, Tom, not only in his capacity as leader of the New Beginning Church, but also in his counseling ministry as well. All of Tom’s clients have commented to him about how they looked forward to those calls from Miss Brenda confirming their appointments. She left this life with a peace and a certainty of heaven which she said before she left she wished everyone could have.
The family will receive friends today, Sunday, January 12th from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. at New Beginning Church. A celebration of her life will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the church with Dr. Larry Bates, Tony Riley and Kevin Arnold assisting her husband with the service.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Hillary delaRosa and Kindred Hospice for the loving care they provided.
