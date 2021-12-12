TRINITY — Brenda Joan Morrow Martin, 69, away Friday, December 10, 2021. Visitation will be from noon till 2 p.m. on Monday, December 13 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with burial in Corinth Missionary Baptist Cemetery. She was married to Larry Gene Martin for 34 years.

