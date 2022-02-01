TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Brenda Gale Massey, 69, died January 29, 2022. Services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Forest Grove Baptist Church in Tishomingo. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church. Deaton Funeral Home is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.