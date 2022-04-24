FLORENCE — Brenda Louise Medley age 71, of Florence, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held at Tuscumbia First United Methodist Church on Sunday, May 1, at 2:00 p.m. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Roy Walker.
Survivors are her mother, Ruby Louise Stanford Walker; children, Freeman “Brent” Medley, and Kimberly Nichole Medley Craft (Stefan); sisters, Janice Carole “Cookie” Michelsen (Gary), Marcia June Ellis and the late George Ellis, III; brother, James Roy “Jimmy” Walker, Jr. (Holly); grandchildren, Kaitlin Mae Craft and Jaxon Graham Craft; nieces and nephews, Brooke Edie, George Ellis IV, Meghan Walker, Cy Ellis, and Houston Walker.
Brenda was a 1968 graduate and homecoming queen at Iuka High School. She retired with E.C.M as a switch board operator and reigned as the Queen of E.C.M. She was a Christian of the Methodist Church. She loved arts and crafts, travel, playing her guitar and sharing stories with everyone.
A special thanks to El Reposo nursing facility and staff for their love and care, as if we were family. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
