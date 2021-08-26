FLORENCE

Brenda Muse Bogus, 61, died August 24, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Piney Grove Cemetery.

