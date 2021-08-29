FLORENCE — Brenda Muse Bogus, 61, of Florence, AL, passed away August 24, 2021 at NAMC. Brenda was a loving mother, Nanna, daughter, and sibling.
She is survived by sons, Michael Bogus (Lyndsay) and Matt Bogus (Shennel); daughter, Amy Reisinger (Jason); brothers, David Muse (Esie Cabral), Walter Muse (Marvina), Danny Muse, Donald Muse (Lisa) and Bryan Muse; and grandchildren, Callie, Trinity, Matthew, Alley, Serenity, and Melia Bogus and Sophie and Ian Reisinger.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Bogus; parents, Roscoe Earl Muse and Clair Bell Wright Muse.
Visitation will be Monday, August 30, 2021 from 5-8:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Chris Barnett officiating. Burial will be in Piney Grove Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
