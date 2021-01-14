WATERLOO — Brenda Kay Reeves, 69, of Waterloo, passed away, Tuesday, January 12, 2021. There will be a graveside funeral Friday, January 15, 2021 at Pine Hill Cemetery beginning at 2:00 P.M. with Don Mcguyer officiating.
Ms. Reeves was preceded in death by her parents, Elton Quanie and Ophelia Reeves; grandson, Josh Fisher; brothers, Quanie Reeves, Jerry Reeves; sisters, Louise Murks, Eva Miller, Margaret Wilson.
She is survived by her children, Sabrina Kay Slay and Jimmy Dewayne Slay; brother, Kenneth Reeves; sister, Lois Smith; grandchildren, Britney Fisher, Coty Fisher, Sarah Lash, Lindsey Slay, Gracie Belle Slay, Joshua Slay; great-grandchildren, Skylar Aday, Declan Fisher, and Aiden Lash.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to thank Kindred hospice for their care.
