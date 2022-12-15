CHEROKEE
Brenda Richardson Morrison, 78, Cherokee, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, December 16, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Dr. Rudy Guess and Chad Holder officiating. Interment will be in Cherokee Memorial Park.
Brenda was born on September 1, 1944, to the late “Smokey” Joe and Dean Swinea Richardson. She was a 1962 graduate of Rogers High School and a member of Tuscumbia First Methodist Church. Brenda was a loving wife, mother, and Mamaw. She loved her children as only a mother can, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren held a place in her heart that was lovingly carved out especially for them. Her happiest moments and memories were made through these relationships. Brenda got her wit and sense of humor from her father, and her love of preparing and hosting meals for her family from her mother. She had a generous heart, providing for the needs of so many in her community, quietly and anonymously. She always managed to give to those in need without drawing attention to them or herself.
Brenda is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Joe Morrison, Jr.; daughter, Stephanie Underwood and husband, John; son, Mike Morrison and wife, Holly; sisters, Charlotte Johnson and Linda Hill; grandchildren, Destin Lenz and husband, William, Alex Morrison and wife, Claire, Kelsey Bradford and husband, Collin, Austin Underwood, Rhett Morrison and wife, Kasi, and Braden Morrison; great-grandchildren, Madelyn Bradford, Kailyn Lenz, Eleanor Morrison, Bennett Bradford, Nathan Lenz, Isabella Morrison; and cousin, Carole Hayes.
The family gratefully acknowledges the kind and compassionate care provided by Dr. Anthony Horton and the nurses and staff at Helen Keller ICU, as well as the many prayers and acts of kindness offered by so many.
Pallbearers will be Alex Morrison, Austin Underwood, Rhett Morrison, Braden Morrison, William Lenz, and Collin Bradford.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented