KILLEN — With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Brenda Shadix Smith, a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt ”B”, Meeme and friend to all whose life she touched, on January 23, 2021. After a year long battle with cancer, she left us while sleeping peacefully at her home in Killen. She was in her 70th year.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Dalton Shadix and Margarette Millinea Williams; beloved aunt, Iva James; and son-in-law, Timothy Dison. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Ottie J. Smith; children, Karen Martin Robertson (Bill, Jr.) and Brandon Martin (Tammy); three siblings, Martha “Ann” Marston (Frank), Vickie McGee (Phil), and Ross Shadix; three grandchildren, Kaleb Dison (Jessica), Drew Dison, and Madison Martin; and her dear friend, Debra Ybarbo.
Born and raised in Florence, Brenda attended Coffee High School. She worked as a Customer Service Manager at Wal-Mart for over 20 years. She attended Atlas Church of Christ.
She enjoyed vacations with her siblings, children and grandchildren. Her yearly holiday “Ladies” shopping trips were legendary.
Brenda loved to cook and hosted holiday meals at her home that included feeding as many as 40 family members. She was a longtime fan of Alabama Football and hardly ever missed a game. She was clever and fun-loving, and her wonderful sense of humor continued on into the last weeks of her life. She held no value on material things. Her treasures were her family and friends. Brenda was a peace-keeper and matriarch of her family. She adored her nephews, Johnny Corum, Dennis Smith, Sam Smith, Louis Knerr, Andrew Knerr, Wyatt Knerr, Jared Shadix and Christopher Shadix.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A special thank you to Dr. Wade Iams and team at Vanderbilt Hospital and Kindred Hospice in Florence.
A celebration of Brenda’s life will be held at a later date, graveside, at Atlas Church of Christ in Killen, with Brother Miles Stutts officiating.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
Commented