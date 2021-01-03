ETHRIDGE, TN — Brenda Kaye Smith, 53, died January 1, 2021. A graveside service will be held January 4, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Wrights Cemetery. Burial will follow in the cemetery. She was a member of Gum Spring Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.