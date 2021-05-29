TISHOMINGO, MISS. — Brenda Sue Harris, 77, died May 28, 2021. Services are noon Wednesday at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation is two hours prior to funeral at the funeral home. Burial is in Belmont Memory Gardens, Belmont, MS.

