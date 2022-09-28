SHEFFIELD — Brenda Sue Robinson, 65, died September 26, 2022. There will be no public viewing. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Mt. Pleasant MB Church, Leighton. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. Trinity Memorial Funeral Home will be directing.

