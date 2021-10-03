ROGERSVILLE — Brenda Jean Trousdale, age 71, passed away on September 29, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at CrossRoads Baptist Church of Rogersville on October 9, 2021 at 3 p.m. For the safety of others, masks are encouraged but not required for those who are unable to wear a mask due to medical reasons.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Josephine Tate; and brother-in-law, Glenn Fincher.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Michael Trousdale; children, Carrie Tracey (Scott), Brandie Shea (Jamie), Shara Heathcoat; grandchildren, Hayden Heathcoat, Brendan Heathcoat, and Evan Tracey; brother, David Tate (Carolyn); sisters, Paulette Fincher, Kathy Pounders (Ricky), and Teresa Childers (Jeff); as well as many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Brenda was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend to many. Her most cherished times were spent with the ones she loved. She enjoyed sitting on the porch and reminiscing about family and telling stories of her childhood.
Brenda enjoyed gardening, loved growing flowers, and spoiling her two Siamese cats. She was a natural caregiver and, anyone who met her, instantly loved her.
Brenda was a God-fearing woman who devoted her life to Jesus. Her faith brought others to know Him as well. It was her desire to be a testimony of God’s grace and show love to those around her. She praised Him until the end, fought the good fight, finished her race well, and is now enjoying the riches of Heaven.
The family would like to thank everyone at Davita Dialysis in Florence, AL from the bottom of their hearts for everything that they did for her. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Alabama Kidney Foundation www.alkidney.org
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
