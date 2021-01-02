HATTON — Brenda Vess Little, 71, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021. A graveside service will be at noon, on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Fergason Cemetery. Burial will be in Fergason Cemetery. Brenda was the daughter of the late Rayburn and Sadie Vess.

