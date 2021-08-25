TUSCUMBIA
Brenda Young Copeland, 75, of Tuscumbia passed away, Friday, August 20, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, August 27, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Pastor Jeff Noblit will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Brenda was a devoted Christian and a member of Grace Life Church of the Shoals. She attended Russellville High School and was involved in many aspects in the town of Littleville alongside her late husband, Mayor Kenneth Copeland. She and her husband owned and operated Bills Café and Copeland Recycling in Littleville, AL. She was also a devoted mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wade Copeland; father, Theodore Young; mother, Oree Whitlock Young Blythe; and her two sisters and brother.
She is survived by her two children, Chris Copeland and daughter, Kelly Copeland Walters (Bryan); grandchildren, Heather Copeland Bratcher (Dustin), Blake Copeland (Olivia), Tucker Walters and Camille Walters; great-grandchildren, Madalyn Bratcher and Ella Bratcher; and numerous nieces and nephews.
