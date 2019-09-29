FAIRHOPE — Brent Alden King Sr., age 56, formerly of Decatur, Alabama, passed away September 21st, 2019, in a car accident in Baldwin County. Brent was a 1981 graduate of Grissom High School, attended Samford University on a full tennis scholarship earning a B.S in Accounting, and received his Doctor of Jurisprudence from Cumberland School of Law in 1988. At Samford, Brent was president of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and a member of the Division One men’s tennis team at Samford University. Brent and his wife Jennifer moved from Huntsville to Decatur in 1997, when he opened his law practice. Brent practiced law in North Alabama for 30 years and was also licensed in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida. He was well-loved in the community and a consistent winner of the “Best of the Best” Award in the Attorney Practice area by The Decatur Daily over seven years in a row. He was brilliant and well respected by his associates.
Brent was an exceptional tennis player, teacher, and coach and began giving tennis lessons when he was 14 years old at Camelot Swim & Tennis in Huntsville. He held high state ranking as a 5.0 player, and in 2001, he piloted the boy’s tennis team at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy and led them to the state tournament seven years in a row, each year ranking in the top ten in the state of Alabama. He also loved reading, classic rock, attending concerts, the Nashville Predators, professional tennis, and anything involving his children. Brent was very generous with his time and resources, and throughout the years volunteered in multiple organizations including American Cancer Society, the Volunteers of America, the Neighborhood Christian Center, the American Heart Association, and First Bible Church of Decatur. He loved his children in an immeasurable capacity and always enjoyed and supported them in their extracurricular events. Cultural exposure for his children was very important to Brent, so they would be equipped to understand and love others from outside their circle to the fullest capacity.
Brent is survived by former wife of 25 years, Jennifer King; his parents, Rhoma and Aubray King of Fairhope; sister, Annica King Conrad of Atlanta; children, Madeline King and Brent King Jr., both of Huntsville, and Susan King Neely and her husband Daniel Neely of Birmingham; and mother-in-law, Susan Haddock of Florence. Brent also had close relationships with his cousin, Veri Dale of Mobile; his brother-in-law, Andy Haddock of Columbia, S.C. and his Atlanta nieces, a nephew, and his numerous friends and colleagues in this community and his dogs and granddogs.
Brent’s memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 30th at First Bible Church of Decatur, 3202 Spring Avenue SW in Decatur, Alabama, Paul Cheshier officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any love offerings be made to Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, 3802 Spring Avenue SW, Decatur, AL 35603 or First Bible Church of Decatur.
