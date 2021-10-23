F.10.24.21 Brent Overton.jpg
HUNTSVILLE — Brent Reynolds Overton, a retired Major in the U.S. Army passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday October 12, 2021, at his home in Huntsville, Alabama. Brent was born in Jackson, Mississippi on January 31, 1961. Brent most recently served as a Targets Analyst at the Missile Defense Agency at Millennium Engineering and Integration located in Huntsville. He graduated from Western Kentucky with a degree in Public Relations and Journalism. He also studied Air Carrier Operations at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He devoted his career over the last 35 years working with army personnel with a focus on readiness, operations and emergency preparedness related activities with governmental organizations, foreign military, and private industry. He was recognized as a senior mentor for operations and support for Homeland Defense and the Weapons of Mass Destruction medical emergency planning, providing support and training in more than 90 countries located in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. He was a Medevac Helicopter Pilot and the Commander of the Medevac Unit "Flat Iron" in Fort Rucker, Alabama. Brent had a passion for all things sports and was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan and lived for the sport of Rugby, which was obvious due to the many Rugby shirts he collected from his travels all over the world. Brent is survived by his sister, Leah Gayheart (Scott), sister-in-law Cathy Overton, nephews and nieces, Sam Gayheart, Brandon Overton (Lara), Holly Cannon (Tom), Benjamin Overton (David), Amy Pardue (Lucas), Ally Overton, and grand nieces and nephews, Parker, Evan, Kate, Grace, Andrew, and Harper. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Dolores Overton, and his brother, Ivan Overton. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 27th from 4 pm to 8 pm at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The funeral service will be Thursday, October 28th at 10 am in the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, located at 820 Lovers Lane in Bowling Green. Burial services will follow at Fairview Cemetery. The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Affairs) at https://heroes.vfw.org/page/21776/donate/1?ea.tracking.id=homepage or the Huntsville Madison County Veterans Memorial at PO Box 2911, Huntsville, AL 35804. For both donation options please indicate the contribution is for Brent R. Overton and include Leah Gayheart's information so that the acknowledgements are received by the family. Leah Gayheart, 15818 Siena Terrace, Parker CO 80134.

