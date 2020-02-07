FLORENCE — Brentlyn Victoria Hunt, age 25, of Florence, passed away on February 1, 2020. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Spry Williams Funeral Home with service to follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Stoney Point Church of Christ.
Brentlyn was a loving mother to her son Brentson. She loved her family and her friends. Brentlyn graduated from Wilson High School in 2013. She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Victor Hunt and her greatgrandfather, Jack Hunt.
Survivors include her son, Brentson; grandmother, Joni “Lynn” Hunt; mother, Tina Hunt; and great-grandmother, Helen Hunt.
Family ask that any donation be made to Listerhill Credit Union in the name of Joni Lynn Hunt.
You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
