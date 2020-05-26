COLLINWOOD, TENN. — Brenton E. Grinder Sr., 79, died May 23, 2020. Visitation is 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Collinwood. Funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday following visitation with burial in Highland Methodist Church Cemetery. He was the husband of Saundra Byrd Grinder.