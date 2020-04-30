FLORENCE — Brian Alan Collum, 38, died April 28, 2020. A private graveside service will be Friday at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- South Korea investigating cause of fire after 38 workers die
- Know your soba from your somen: A guide to Japanese noodles
- Lotteries, April 30
- Hopes turn to virus drug breakthrough as economies stumble
- Blessings are blowing in the breeze in Tuscumbia
- Sheffield's newest canine officer worked in Iraq
- No bread flour? No problem
- Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines
Most Read
Articles
- Update: COVID cases steady locally
- 2 die in one-vehicle crash
- Handy Festival a 'go': New formats to be implemented
- Students stay in touch with weekly meeting
- Shoals COVID-19 cases among lowest in state
- Tourism Experiencing Tough Times, Local Officials Say
- Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation Residents Honored with Parade
- Cattlemen struggle despite high demand for beef
- Addressing the needs of those in need
- Change has been tough on group home clients
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented