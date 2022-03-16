FIVE POINTS, TENNESSEE — Brian Keith Gillespie, 55, died March 14, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Union Hill Cemetery.

