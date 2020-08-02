SHEFFIELD — SFC Brian Keith Moss, 57, of Sheffield, passed away July 28, 2020. Aside from his family Brian’s greatest devotion was to the military. Brian served in the Army for over 30 years in which he deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. For his service he earned multiple awards, to include three Meritorious Service Medal’s, four Army Commendation Medals, and two Army Achievement Medals among others.
The funeral service will be Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Army Chaplain, LTC Mitch Nethery officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park with military funeral honors. Pallbearers will be the U.S. Army.
Mr. Moss is preceded in death by his father, Homer Moss.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Couch Moss; daughter, Brianna Hamilton (Austin), Auburn, WA; mother, Carolyn Clark Moss; brothers, Ron Moss (Debbie), and Mike Moss (Tammy) all of Muscle Shoals; and sisters, Linda Askew (Lyle) of Sheffield, and Donna Lewis (Jay), Muscle Shoals.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project - P.O. Box 758516 - Topeka, KS. 66675: www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
