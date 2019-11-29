CHEROKEE — Brian Lee Bozeman, age 50, of Cherokee, passed away Monday, November 26, 2019. His visitation will be Sunday, December 1, at the First Baptist Church of Cherokee from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Buddy Dover officiating.
Brian is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jo Bozeman; and his nephew, Blake Bozeman.
Brian is survived by his son, Tanner Bozeman; brothers, Steven and Bradley Bozeman; and sisters, Angie Woodis, Lori Mitchell, and Leigh Donaldson; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented