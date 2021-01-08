MUSCLE SHOALS — Brian Lewis Cameron, 49, born November 21, 1970 at Colbert County Hospital and lived in Muscle Shoals passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, January 10, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Rev. Randy Cameron will be officiating. Burial will be in Shoals Memorial Gardens.
He graduated from Muscle Shoals High School in 1990. As a baby he was in Vanderbilt Hospital in Research until he was three years old and when he was eight years old he sang with a band, Bama Breeze who fronted entertainment at Mr. C’s Theater. He also met President Carter, Roselyn, and Amy when they came in 1980 for re-election. He was in the Muscle Shoals Chorus and was voted “Best School Spirit” at graduation. He attended Northwest Shoals Community College as a draftsman, Brian then was employed as a CAD designer at Central and Mid-South Extrusion Dye Company in Muscle Shoals. He loved NASCAR and football especially, Alabama and his Facebook page.
He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis L. Cameron, Sr.; and brother, Baby James.
He is survived by his mother, Mary S. Cameron; sister, Sherrie Oliver (Ernie) and Kathi Riley (Jason); brothers, Curtis, Jr. (Evelyn), and Rev. Randy (Linda), Mitch (Maria), and nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bryce Thrasher, Curtis Cameron lll, Jason Hinton, Ryan Logan, Carter Cameron, Travis and Justin Oliver.
We request no flowers. You can donate to your favorite charity or to St. Jude Childrens Hospital.
Thanks to all his Facebook fans and his work friends. We also would like to thank all the doctors and nurses who took care of him through his life.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
