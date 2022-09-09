LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Brian Matthew Daniel, 23, formerly of Tuscumbia, died August 30, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Gate Ministries in Burnsville, Mississippi. He is survived by his mother, Mishelle Sullivan.

