LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Brian Shawn Thompson, 50, died April 7, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Brace Cemetery. He was a member of Leoma Baptist Church.

