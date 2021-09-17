FLORENCE — Zachary “Brian” Weems, 48, died September 15, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Experience Church, 5531 Co. Rd. 47, Florence. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Hale Cemetery. Williams Funeral Home is directing. He was the son of Lois Weems and the late Virgil Weems. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

