LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Bridget Hood Martin, 42, died March 17, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a registered nurse with Compassus.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.