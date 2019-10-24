FLORENCE
Bridget Sherrill Davis, 56, of Florence, passed away October 22, 2019. She was a member of the Ransomed Community Church and a retired RN.
Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10-12 noon at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at noon in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Justin Cosby officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Bridget was preceded in death by her son, Ty Sherrill; and father, Bob Nelson.
She is survived by her father and mother, Gene and Gloria Tackett; daughters, Shelly Spidel (Tim) and Sara Beth Willingham (Jared); stepbrothers, Bobby and Russ Tackett; sister, Gina Aycock (Donnie); stepsister, Kathy Davenport; grandchildren, Jonah Estrada, Otto Estrada Weeks and Theo Spidel; uncles, Jerry Nelson and Howard Stanfield; and aunts, Mary Nelson and Benzie Stanfield.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Tackett, Justin Holder, Josh Holder, Tim Spidel, Jared Willingham and Hayden Parker. Honorary pallbearers will be Russ Tackett and Howard Stanfield.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, especially Beverly and Nicole, and Bridget’s special friend, Angie Clayton.
